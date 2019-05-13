Indianapolis street named after Mario Andretti to celebrate 50th anniversary of his Indy 500 win

Mario Andretti would either be the worst or best traffic planner, depending on your point of view.

The racing icon was honored in Indianapolis today by having a section of downtown street renamed Mario Andretti Drive as part of the celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of his 1969 Indianapolis 500 win.

Mario got into a cherry picker to help put up the sign, which will hang at the corner of Washington and Meridian through the end of the month, with the Indy 500 scheduled for Sunday, May 26.

It’s not the first time a street has been renamed for Andretti. After his win at the 53rd running of the Great American Race, his then-hometown of Nazareth, Penn., changed the name of the street that he lived on to Victory Lane and renumbered the homes so that his would be 53.

But the 79-year-old speed demon isn’t content with just having his name on the Indianapolis street. He joked on Twitter that he’s “negotiating what the speed limit will be,” and that he “’brought a Sharpie” in case he doesn’t like what the current sign says.

For the record, the city council voted earlier this year to lower the speed limit downtown to 25 mph, which is just a little slower than Andretti is used to driving. He still gets behind the wheel of a custom two-seat Indycar to give thrill rides on certain that he told Fox News Autos are guaranteed to break 200 mph at Indy.

