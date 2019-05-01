World's hottest car? Matchstick artist builds picture-perfect 1970 Dodge Charger

Now this is a hot car. Well, a potentially hot one.

Artist Patrick Acton has created a replica of the 1970 Dodge Charger from “The Fast and the Furious” out of matchsticks.

The Iowan runs the Matchstick Marvels museum in Gladbrook, which is full of his creations in the medium, where the car will be on display until June. The two-thirds scale model was commissioned by Ripley’s Believe It or Not! and is constructed from 720,000 matchsticks that took 3,000 hours to assemble.

AMERICAN FLAG-PAINTED CADILLAC LIMO WAS BORN FOR THE FOURTH OF JULY ... PARADE

"A lot of the models I make, the outward appearance is what I'm worried about, but this is accurate from the motor to the drive train to the interior," he told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. "It's probably the only one I've ever done that is accurate down to the nuts on the wheels."

An electric motor turns them as the car plays authentic engine sounds. The flip-open headlamp covers also work and the head and tail lamps illuminate.

The museum features dozens of works built by Acton, including replicas of the U.S. Capitol, Millennium Falcon and USS Iowa battleship, which he says is one of the favorites.

Acton told Channel 13 News that he’s used over 7 million matchsticks over the years, but that they’re getting harder to find as their production has declined with the decrease in cigarette smoking. He recently placed his final order for 5 million from the Diamond Matchstick Company and says he’ll retire when they run out.

The Associated Press contributed to this report