Lincoln increasing production of $115G Continental with 'suicide' doors for 2020

Lincoln is doubling down on its most expensive model.

The automaker has announced details on the 2020 Lincoln Continental Coach Door Edition, a stretched version of its flagship sedan featuring center opening “coach” doors.

Also known as “suicide” doors, they were featured on the most iconic Continentals of the 1960s.

Lincoln offered 80 of the cars to celebrate the Continental’s 80th anniversary in 2019, and they sold out in less than two days. This time around it’s building 150 through a collaboration with Cabot Coach of Haverhill, Mass.

The model has been updated for 2020 with a two-seat rear cabin that’s now equipped with slots for tablets, a wireless charging pad, an ice bucket and umbrella holders in the doors.

The car is otherwise a top of the line Black Label all-wheel-drive Continental powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 and offered in black, white or a crystal blue starting at $115,470 with deliveries set to begin next spring.

After that, the Continental’s future is unclear. The automaker hasn’t announced any plans, but sales were down 25 percent during the first quarter of this year, with just over 4,7000 sold, and the factory that currently produces it alongside the Ford Mustang is slated to begin manufacturing electric vehicles in 2023.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM