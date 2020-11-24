Man loses license for driving under the influence ... of candy

Here’s one more reason too much candy can be bad for you.

A Perth, Australia, court has convicted a man for driving under the influence … of rum balls.

Tommy Keefe had started eating the treats at a friend’s birthday party and was snacking on them on the drive home when he was pulled over and given a breathalyzer test, News.com.au reported.

He registered a .038 blood alcohol content, which was above the legal limit of .02 for recently licensed drivers, like Keefe. He said he hadn’t realized how potent the candies were.

“I was still eating them, very confident that I was going to pass. Turns out, I didn’t.”

The 44-year-old father of six pleaded guilty and was given the reduced sentence of a three-month license suspension and minimum fine for the August infraction.

“I’m very thankful to the judge for doing that,” he said.

Perth doctor Joe Kosterich told Nine News that a follow-up blood test may have registered under the legal limit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP