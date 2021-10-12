Expand / Collapse search
New Lamborghini owner's $300K car seized for speeding on the way home from dealer

Local law could allow police to confiscate and sell the vehicle

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
He was in a hurry in his Huracan.

The Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder costs approximately $300,000.

The Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder costs approximately $300,000. (Lamborghini)

An Iraqi citizen resident of Norway was caught doing 147 mph (236 kph) in Denmark on his way home from picking up a Lamborghini Huracan Performante Sypder he'd purchased in Germany.

Police told the Nordjyske news outlet that the driver was spotted in an 81 mph zone (130 kph) last week approaching the port city of Hirtshals, where he was expecting to catch a ferry going to Norway.

Instead, he was pulled over and had his car seized, which police said made him "a little annoyed."

Things may get much worse for him as Denmark passed a new law earlier this year that allows authorities to confiscate and auction the vehicles of reckless drivers.

He must now go to a court hearing to learn the fate of his car.

However it works out, he'll also want to be careful driving the next time he's in Australia, where a serial speeder's Huracan was recently auctioned by the state under the provisions of a similar law.

