Cops auctioning serial speeder’s $350G Lamborghini

He had a need for speed, but now he needs a new car.

Police in Queensland, Australia, are auctioning a $350,000 Lamborghini Huracan Performante seized from a 28-year-old driver who racked up dozens moving violations including speeding and a drunk driving charge.

The 2019 model has less than 700 miles on the odometer and was built to a custom specification that includes carbon fiber trim and purple paint.

Australia has extremely tough "anti-hoon" laws that allow authorities to permanently confiscate and sell the vehicles of repeat offenders with the proceeds returned to the state.

"Police will not tolerate reckless and dangerous behavior on our roads which put the lives of all other road users at risk," acting Assistant Commissioner Ray Rohweder told News.com.au.

"No matter how powerful your vehicle may be, the law will catch up to you and you will be held accountable for your foolish behavior."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The online auction is being handled through Manheim starting on June 17 with a minimum opening bid of 395,000 Australian dollars, which is approximately $300,000.