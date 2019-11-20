LA Auto Show: The 50th anniversary Dodge Challenger is a future collectible

Dodge is celebrating the golden anniversary of the Challenger in a very appropriate way.

The automaker is offering a limited run of 50th Anniversary editions of the muscle car for the 2020 model year in six paint colors that include Gold Rush. The others are the brand’s iconic Frostbite, Hellraisin, Sinamon Stick, TorRed, F8 Green and Go Mango.

The package includes 50th anniversary logos inside and outside of the cars, Nappa leather and Alcantara upholstery, carbon fiber trim and a celebratory graphic on the instrument cluster display.

The $4,995 option will be available on the Challenger GT RWD, R/T Shaker, R/T Scat Pack Shaker and R/T Scat Pack Shaker Widebody models, with the R/Ts also getting a body-color hood scoop.

Dodge will build just 70 of each model in each color for a total of 1,960 cars that will come with color-coded numbered dash plaques, setting them up to be sought-after collectibles in the future.

The Challenger launched in 1970, but hasn't been in continuous production since then. The model name was used from 1970–1974 and 1978-1983, while the current generation first went on sale in 2008. The Challenger was the best-selling sports car in America in the third quarter of 2019, edging out the Ford Mustang at the top of the list.

Along with the package cars, all Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcats and Hellcat Redeyes will get a 50th anniversary badge.

