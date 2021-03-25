Judge Dredd's futuristic monster movie truck is for sale

It might make a pretty cool Lyft.

A futuristic taxi prop vehicle from the 1995 Sylvester Stallone film "Judge Dredd" is ready to be hailed on Craigslist.

The dystopian design was created by Land Rover for the movie and built on the chassis of a 1976 101 FC 4x4 military truck.

Thirty-one vehicles were built for the production and the only one with a completed interior remains in the Land Rover archives, while the others were sold and put into various uses over the years.

The one on Craigslist is located in Lubbock, Tex., and was once redesigned as a promotional vehicle for JBL. Remnants of the customization can be seen in the cabin, but the exterior is now raw white fiberglass.

The seller says the 3.5-liter V8 engine runs, but the right-hand-drive vehicle is being offered without a title for $25,000 or best offer.