Jeep, Ram and Dodge getting new 'Hurricane' straight-6 engine despite EV shift

It's the return of the Slant-6. Just without the slant.

Stellantis has revealed an all-new inline-six-cylinder engine family that is launching this year as a more fuel efficient alternative to its thirsty V8s.

The so-called "Hurricane" engines will be offered across the Jeep, Ram and Dodge lineups in the coming years, even as the automaker begins its transition to an electric vehicle lineup.

The automaker last offered an inline-six-cylinder engine in the 2006 Jeep Cherokee before replacing it with the Pentastar V6 featured in many of its models today. "Straight-6" motors are known for their smoothness and typically require fewer parts to build than an V-design. The classic Slant-6 that was manufactured from the 1950s to 2000 was known for its reliability and installed at a 30-degree angle that gave it its nickname.

"As Stellantis aims to become the U.S. leader in electrification, with a 50-percent battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales mix by 2030, internal combustion engines will play a key role in our portfolio for years to come, and we owe it to our customers and the environment to provide the cleanest, most-efficient propulsion possible," Stellantis Head of Propulsion Systems Mickey Bly said.

The turbocharged 3.0-liter Hurricane will initially be available in standard and high output versions with power ratings of more than 400 hp and 500 hp, the latter more than any of the automaker's current naturally-aspirated V8s. A 13-15% reduction in emissions is expected from the Hurricanes, which borrow their name from an engine featured in the early Jeep CJs.

Stellantis hasn't confirmed which model will get the Hurricane first, but lists one of them that appears to be the high output version without detail as a $2,000 "engine upgrade" to the 417 hp 6.4-liter V8 in the Grand Wagoneer 4x4, which has an EPA rating of 15 mpg.