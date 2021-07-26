Indy 500 driver Sage Karam enters NASCAR Xfinity series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Sage Karam is going back to Indiana in a very different car than he's used to.

The part-time IndyCar driver coming off a seventh-place finish in the 2021 Indy 500 will make his NASCAR debut on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in the Aug. 14 Xfinity Series race.

The 26-year-old Karam will drive the #31 car for Jordan Anderson Racing, which fields a rotating roster in the series that includes team owner Jordan Anderson, Tyler Reddick and Josh Berry.

"It has always been a dream of mine to be able to compete at this level with some of the world’s best stock car drivers," Karam said in a news release.

"My goal is to learn as much as possible and soak in this experience. It’s a welcomed challenge for me, and I’m looking forward to building strong relationships with the talented people of Jordan Anderson Racing."

Karam finished second in a sports car race on the IMS road course with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2014 and finished 23rd, 23rd and 24th in three IndyCar events on the track last year.

"With Sage’s extensive experience in road racing and open-wheel racing, along with finishing 7th in this year’s Indianapolis 500, we knew that the road course at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway would be a special place for him to make his NASCAR debut with support from Montage Mountain Resorts and so many other great partners," Anderson said.

The Xfinity Series first raced on the infield track last year and on August 14 will be followed onto it by the Cup Series, which had previously competed on the 2.5-mile oval from 1994 to 2020.