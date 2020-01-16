NASCAR is taking a right turn onto the road course in Indianapolis

NASCAR will be taking a right turn in Indianapolis. Several, in fact.

The sanctioning body has announced that the second-tier Xfinity Series will race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s infield road course for the first time this July 4th weekend.

The final layout for the track will be determined after testing next week, but the version used for the Indycar Grand Prix of Indianapolis in early May features 14 turns over its 2,439-mile length.

“As we’ve seen in recent years, road course racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series provides some of the most thrilling action of the entire season, and we are excited to bring it to an iconic venue like Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” NASCAR managing director of racing operations and international development Ben Kennedy said.

The switch comes less than two weeks after Roger Penske took ownership of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with an eye on adding new events and invigorating the historic facility.

The race will take place on Saturday, July 4th, the day before the NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 is held on the oval track. The Xfinity Series raced on the oval in September last year.

The Indianapolis race is one of five road course events currently scheduled for the 2020 Xfinity season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP