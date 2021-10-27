Hybrid Ford Mustang in the works, engineer says

It looks like the Ford Mustang is going hybrid, two times over.

A former Ford engineer has revealed that he was working on four-cylinder and V8 hybrid powertrains destined for the pony car, according to his LinkedIn resume, which was discovered by the Mustang7G fan site.

Powertrain engineer Pedro Maradei lists "23MY Mustang 2.3L I4 Hybrid and 5.0L V8 Hybrid Pre-PS low and high pressure package analysis" as his most recent experience with the company," also indicating that the all-new seventh generation Mustang will debut next year as a 2023 model.

Maradei has not responded to a request for comment from Fox News Autos and a Ford spokesman would only say that he no longer works for the company without confirming any details about the new model.

Maradei's profile echoes a recent report from Automotive News that said Ford dealers were told a hybrid Mustang of some type would be on sale by 2025.

Ford currently has several hybrid powertrains in its lineup and is believed to be working on a 2.3-liter four-cylinder-based version that could be used in the rear-wheel-drive Ford Ranger and Bronco, which means it would likely be suitable for a Mustang application.

As for the V8, Ford several years ago filed a patent for a V8 design that has two electric motors attached to it that can drive the front wheels of a vehicle in a four-wheel-drive configuration as the V8 sends power through a transmission to the rear.