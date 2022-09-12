Expand / Collapse search
Here's how much the world's 'oldest-known' motorhome is worth

1914 Ford Model T-based caravan is a survivor

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The world's 'oldest-known' RV is up for auction Video

The world's 'oldest-known' RV is up for auction

Someone got a pretty good deal on an old RV this past weekend.

A very old one.

What's believed to be the oldest existing motorhome was auctioned by Bonhams in the U.K. for $75,000.

That's about half the average price of a new Class A motorhome today, according to Camper Report.

The motorhome has a mail slot in the side door.

The motorhome has a mail slot in the side door. (Bonhams)

The Ford Model T-based vehicle was built in 1914 for the family that founded the Bentalls department store chain.

It is equipped with sleeping accommodations for four. 

It is equipped with sleeping accommodations for four.  (Bonhams)

It has sleeping for four and a cast iron stove for heating and cooking, plus a mail slot in the side door for extended stays.

A cast iron stove provides heating and a cooking surface.

A cast iron stove provides heating and a cooking surface. (Bonhams)

The vehicle had been abandoned for several decades before being refurbished in the 1970s with the help of a cabinetmaker, and it remains in functional condition.

The 1914 Ford Model T-based vehicle was restored by a cabinetmaker in the 1970s.

The 1914 Ford Model T-based vehicle was restored by a cabinetmaker in the 1970s. (Bonhams)

Despite what seems like a relatively low price for such an unusual collectible, the final bid on the 1914 vehicle was actually about twice the pre-sale estimate. 

New York City entrepreneur and auto enthusiast Roland Conklin built a full-fledged motor home with an array of modern luxuries in 1915.

New York City entrepreneur and auto enthusiast Roland Conklin built a full-fledged motor home with an array of modern luxuries in 1915. (George Grantham Bain Collection)

While not the earliest RV of any kind, it predates a vehicle built in the U.S. in 1915 by Roland Conklin that is often called the first motorhome, and is also equipped with en ensuite bathroom.

The 1910 Pierce-Arrow Touring Landau is considered the first RV.

The 1910 Pierce-Arrow Touring Landau is considered the first RV. (Pierce-Arrow)

RV/MH Hall of Fame Museum co-founder Al Hesselbart told Fox News Digital that the 1910 Pierce-Arrow Touring Landau is considered the first RV, although it's not quite a full motorhome. The SUV-like vehicle featured rear seats that folded into a bed and had portable cooking and toilet equipment stored under the front seats.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's Automotive Editor.