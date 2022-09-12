Here's how much the world's 'oldest-known' motorhome is worth

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Someone got a pretty good deal on an old RV this past weekend.

A very old one.

What's believed to be the oldest existing motorhome was auctioned by Bonhams in the U.K. for $75,000.

That's about half the average price of a new Class A motorhome today, according to Camper Report.

The Ford Model T-based vehicle was built in 1914 for the family that founded the Bentalls department store chain.

It has sleeping for four and a cast iron stove for heating and cooking, plus a mail slot in the side door for extended stays.

The vehicle had been abandoned for several decades before being refurbished in the 1970s with the help of a cabinetmaker, and it remains in functional condition.

Despite what seems like a relatively low price for such an unusual collectible, the final bid on the 1914 vehicle was actually about twice the pre-sale estimate.

While not the earliest RV of any kind, it predates a vehicle built in the U.S. in 1915 by Roland Conklin that is often called the first motorhome, and is also equipped with en ensuite bathroom.

RV/MH Hall of Fame Museum co-founder Al Hesselbart told Fox News Digital that the 1910 Pierce-Arrow Touring Landau is considered the first RV, although it's not quite a full motorhome. The SUV-like vehicle featured rear seats that folded into a bed and had portable cooking and toilet equipment stored under the front seats.