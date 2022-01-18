Winnebago unveils e-RV electric motorhome

Winnebago is going electric.

The recreational vehicle company has revealed a new concept it calls the e-RV that hit hopes to have on sale soon.

The camper van is based on the Ford Transit and features a powertrain designed by Lightning eMotors, which specializes in commercial electric vehicle conversions and currently builds an electric Transit cargo van for DHL.

The e-RV has an 86-kilowatt-hour battery pack that can be recharged in 45 minutes at a fast charging station and provide up to 125 miles worth of driving, which Winnebago thinks will be sufficient for the 54% of new RV buyers who typically make trips of less than 200 miles. (Ford recently launched an electric version of the Transit called the E-Transit that has a similar range, but it is not being used as the basis for the e-RV.

The battery also powers the vehicle's water heater, heat-pump style air condition system, induction cooktop and refrigerator. The concept is equipped with a full bathroom and is trimmed in sustainable cork flooring and insulating wool wall covering.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pricing and production plans for the e-RV have not been announced, but Winnebago said its looking to offer a "compelling value" and its conventional camper vans range from $100,000 to over $200,000.