Electric
Published

Winnebago unveils e-RV electric motorhome

Battery-powered camper van can go 125 miles per charge

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Ford's European Van-Ivansion Video

Ford's European Van-Ivansion

Fox Car Report's Gary Gastelu find's out if Ford's new European-style Transit van rocks as hard as the classic Econoline.

Winnebago is going electric.

The Winnebago e-RV is a concept for a future electric camper van.

The recreational vehicle company has revealed a new concept it calls the e-RV that hit hopes to have on sale soon.

The Winnebago e-RV has a range of 125 miles per charge.

The camper van is based on the Ford Transit and features a powertrain designed by Lightning eMotors, which specializes in commercial electric vehicle conversions and currently builds an electric Transit cargo van for DHL.

The e-RV is designed with a full kitchen and bath.

The e-RV has an 86-kilowatt-hour battery pack that can be recharged in 45 minutes at a fast charging station and provide up to 125 miles worth of driving, which Winnebago thinks will be sufficient for the 54% of new RV buyers who typically make trips of less than 200 miles. (Ford recently launched an electric version of the Transit called the E-Transit that has a similar range, but it is not being used as the basis for the e-RV.

The e-RV couch turns into a double bed.

The battery also powers the vehicle's water heater, heat-pump style air condition system, induction cooktop and refrigerator. The concept is equipped with a full bathroom and is trimmed in sustainable cork flooring and insulating wool wall covering.

Pricing and production plans for the e-RV have not been announced, but Winnebago said its looking to offer a "compelling value" and its conventional camper vans range from $100,000 to over $200,000.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos