How much does the 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid cost? Not much

The first Honda CR-V Hybrid is hitting showrooms with a bargain-basement price, relatively speaking.

The compact all-wheel-drive utility vehicle starts at $28,870, which comes in just under the best-selling $29,220 Toyota Rav4 Hybrid and $30,960 all-wheel-drive hybrid Ford Escape.

The CR-V Hybrid powertrain comprises a 2.0-liter four-cylinder and an electric motor that is rated at 212 hp and 238 lb-ft torque and delivers an EPA fuel economy rating of 38 mpg combined, which compares to 40 mpg for the Toyota and Ford.

Along with all-wheel-drive, the CR-V Hybrid comes standard with the Honda Sensing electronic driver aid package that includes automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control.

The conventional CR-V was the fifth-best-selling vehicle in the U.S. in 2019, behind the Rav4 and full-size pickups from Chevy, Ram and Ford.

Base prices for the full CR-V Hybrid lineup of trim levels is as follows:

LX - $28,87

EX - $31,380

EX-L - $33,870

Touring - $37,070