Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Honda
Published

How much does the 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid cost? Not much

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
2020 Honda Talon 1000X test driveVideo

2020 Honda Talon 1000X test drive

Honda is racing into the sport side-by-side segment with the Talon 1000X. Fox News Autos editor Gary Gastelu hits the dirt to see how it handles the rough stuff.

The first Honda CR-V Hybrid is hitting showrooms with a bargain-basement price, relatively speaking.

(Honda)

The compact all-wheel-drive utility vehicle starts at $28,870, which comes in just under the best-selling $29,220 Toyota Rav4 Hybrid and $30,960 all-wheel-drive hybrid Ford Escape.

(Honda)

The CR-V Hybrid powertrain comprises a 2.0-liter four-cylinder and an electric motor that is rated at 212 hp and 238 lb-ft torque and delivers an EPA fuel economy rating of 38 mpg combined, which compares to 40 mpg for the Toyota and Ford.

(Honda)

Along with all-wheel-drive, the CR-V Hybrid comes standard with the Honda Sensing electronic driver aid package that includes automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The conventional CR-V was the fifth-best-selling vehicle in the U.S. in 2019, behind the Rav4 and full-size pickups from Chevy, Ram and Ford.

Base prices for the full CR-V Hybrid lineup of trim levels is as follows:

LX - $28,87

EX - $31,380

EX-L - $33,870

Touring - $37,070

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu