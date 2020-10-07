Honda Ridgeline pickup tries to look tougher for 2021

The Honda Ridgeline is going to keep on trucking into 2021 looking more like a truck.

The current Ridgeline shares much of its platform and style with the Pilot SUV, but is getting a makeover that includes a larger, more upright grille; taller, flatter front fenders; and a bulging hood.

The pickup carries over its 280 hp 3.5-liter V6 into 2021 and will continue to be offered in both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive models.

Its interior remains largely the same, but gets some new trim and an updated infotainment system that adds a physical volume knob to the touchscreen display. It also switches from a lever to button controls for its 9-speed automatic transmission.

The Ridgeline's unique in-bed trunk and a tailgate that can be opened traditionally or like a door both remain standard features, along with a suite of driver safety aids that includes automatic emergency brakes and adaptive cruise control.

The Ridgeline is the only unibody pickup currently available and second to last in sales in the midsize class ahead of the GMC Canyon. However, both Hyundai and Ford are expected to follow its model with slightly smaller crossover-derived pickups as early as next year.

Pricing for the 2021 Ridgeline will be announced closer to when it goes on sale early next year.

