Alabama-built Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup in the works

Hyundai has confirmed plans for an Alabama-built pickup called the Santa Cruz.

Based on a 2015 concept vehicle of the same name, the new model will be manufactured with the Sonata, Elantra and Santa Fe SUV at Hyundai’s Montgomery plant starting in 2021.

Hyundai said the “Santa Cruz is for those who want all the traditional attributes of a compact utility vehicle, but need the day-to-day versatility of an open bed,” suggesting it will be a unibody vehicle like the Honda Ridgeline that’s built in nearby Lincoln, Ala., rather than a body-on-frame truck like the Chevrolet Colorado and Toyota Tacoma.

Along with its sleek styling, the Santa Cruz concept featured an extended cab with rear-hinged half-doors and a unique extendable bed that gave it the carrying capacity of a midsize pickup.

Hyundai has not confirmed either feature or the final styling for the production vehicle, which will likely debut for the 2022 model year.

