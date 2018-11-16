Honda Passport stamped for reentry into the U.S.

Old SUVs are the new thing. At least their names are.

We already knew the Ford Bronco was coming back, along with the Chevrolet Blazer and Lincoln Aviator, but now you can add the Honda Passport to this nostalgic list.

The original 1993 Passport was Honda’s first SUV, although it wasn’t really a Honda. It was a reengineered version of the Isuzu Amigo and sold through two generations ending in 2002 with the arrival of the Honda Pilot. The new one will likely share a lot with the current Pilot and fit between it and the CR-V in Honda’s lineup.

That puts it up against competitors like the Ford Edge, GMC Acadia and that new Blazer. Honda hasn’t released any details about the Passport yet, but says it will be “adventure-ready,” “off-road capable,” and that it was both designed and will be built in the U.S., right alongside the Pilot in Alabama.

Teaser images of it driving down a dirt road speak to this description, but don’t reveal entirely what it looks like, how many rows of seating it will have or what type of powertrain is under the hood.

That information won’t be available until the Passport makes its official debut in Los Angeles on Nov 27.