Here's why an American-made Acura just sold for $1.1 million

The Acura NSX is reaching the end of the road … again.

The second-generation supercar that went on sale in 2017 will go out of production in 2022, but it's going out with a bang.

Acura is putting the model out to pasture with a limited run of 350 NSX Type S cars that get a power boost and other upgrades, with 300 earmarked for America … where it's made.

The Ohio-designed-and-built all-wheel-drive hybrids are now rated at 600 hp, up from 573 hp, achieved in part through turbochargers borrowed from the NSX GT3 Evo competition car and feature improved aerodynamics thanks to a rear underbody diffuser inspired by the race car's.

The Type S also has a wider track, quicker-shifting 9-speed gearbox and a standard carbon fiber roof to lower its center of gravity.

Pricing starts at $169,500 while an optional lightweight package that uses carbon ceramic brakes, a carbon fiber engine cover and carbon fiber interior equipment to reduce weight by 58 pounds increases that to $182,500 … but one NSX Type S buyer paid a lot more than that.

The first U.S. market Type S was sold at the Mecum Auctions Monterey for $1.1 million in a charity sale with all of the money earmarked for the Center of Science and Industry's STEM education program, and the buyer already has an NSX.

It was NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick, who owns several Acura dealerships and the very first 2017 NSX, for which he paid $1.2 million at another charity auction in 2016.