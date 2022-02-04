Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Here's how NASCAR's Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum works

Heat races lead to the main event

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
NASCAR on Fox analyst Larry McReynolds enters The Fox Garage to preview the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.

The format for the NASCAR Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum being held on a https://www.foxnews.com/auto/how-build-million-disposable-nascar-track-football-stadium built inside the iconic L.A. Memorial Coliseum this weekend is different from a typical NASCAR event.

The Clash is being held on a temporary quarter-mile track.

The Clash is being held on a temporary quarter-mile track. (NASCAR)

Forty drivers will compete in single lap qualifying on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 8:30 p.m. ET to set the field for four 25-lap heat races on Sunday afternoon.

The top four finishers from each race will advance directly to the Clash, while the fifth through tenth will be split into two 50-lap Last Chance Qualifying races.

The top three in each last chance race will move on to the Clash along with the highest finishing driver in the 2021 season that did not qualify through the heat races, which guarantees a spot for 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Larson.

WHO IS THE FAVORITE TO WIN THE CLASH?

The twenty-three qualifiers will race in the 150-lap main event at 6 p.m. ET.

Saturday night’s qualifying will be broadcast on FS1, while coverage of the heat races and Clash will kick off on the FOX broadcast network at 2 p.m. ET.

Along with the unique venue, the Clash weekend will also mark the competition debut of the all-new NASCAR Next Gen car.

NASCAR had traditionally held the Clash on the Daytona International Speedway oval until last year when it moved it to the road course for the first time.

The racers will share a $1,967,000 purse.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos