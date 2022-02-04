Here's how NASCAR's Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum works

The format for the NASCAR Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum being held on a https://www.foxnews.com/auto/how-build-million-disposable-nascar-track-football-stadium built inside the iconic L.A. Memorial Coliseum this weekend is different from a typical NASCAR event.

Forty drivers will compete in single lap qualifying on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 8:30 p.m. ET to set the field for four 25-lap heat races on Sunday afternoon.

The top four finishers from each race will advance directly to the Clash, while the fifth through tenth will be split into two 50-lap Last Chance Qualifying races.

The top three in each last chance race will move on to the Clash along with the highest finishing driver in the 2021 season that did not qualify through the heat races, which guarantees a spot for 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Larson.

The twenty-three qualifiers will race in the 150-lap main event at 6 p.m. ET.

Saturday night’s qualifying will be broadcast on FS1, while coverage of the heat races and Clash will kick off on the FOX broadcast network at 2 p.m. ET.

Along with the unique venue, the Clash weekend will also mark the competition debut of the all-new NASCAR Next Gen car.

NASCAR had traditionally held the Clash on the Daytona International Speedway oval until last year when it moved it to the road course for the first time.

The L.A. Coliseum was designed with help from iRacing and took a month to complete, but will be removed immediately after the race.

The racers will share a $1,967,000 purse.