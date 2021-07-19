Hear the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 supercar before it's revealed

Something wicked-sounding this way comes.

Chevrolet has confirmed the imminent arrival of the 2023 Corvette Z06, a higher performance version of the Corvette than the Stingray that's currently on sale.

A teaser video released on social media says it will be revealed this fall and offers a taste of its engine and exhaust notes, but doesn't show any of the vehicle.

The sound suggests that rumors it will be powered by a racing'/exotic-style V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft are true. This type of engine is used in the Corvette C8.R race car, some Ferrari's and the out of production Mustang Shelby GT350.

Speculation is that the car could use a street-legal version of the overhead cam 5.5-liter V8 featured in the C8.R with much more than the 500 hp the racing car is restricted to by the regulations of the series it competes in.

The Corvette Stingray is rated at a maximum of 495 hp and capable of accelerating to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds. It has been one of the quickest-selling cars in the U.S., due in part to short supplies brought on by various parts supply issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.