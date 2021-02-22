The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is an off-road hog

Harley-Davidson is taking the brand into the wilderness.

The Milwaukee-based motorcycle company has unveiled the production version of its first adventure touring style bike, the Pan America 1250.

A far cry from its classic cruisers, the Pan America 1250 was built for on and off-road riding and is powered by the Revolution Max 1250cc engine. The all-new V-twin is rated at 150 hp and 94 lb-ft of torque and serves as a stressed member of the chassis and sends power to the rear wheel through a six-speed transmission and chain.

The 534-pound bike has 8.3 inches of ground clearance and is equipped with a Showa suspension that provides 7.5-inches of wheel travel via inverted front forks and a monoshock rear swingarm. The top Pan America 1250 Special adds a semi-active version that adjusts damping through several ride modes for different surfaces and lowers the bike a couple of inches when its parked to make it easier to mount and dismount the saddle.

Brembo brakes and custom-designed Michelin Scorcher Adventure tires come standard along with a host of electronic traction and stability management systems and a hill-hold feature.

The Pan America’s 6.8-inch touchscreen display is adjustable and provides instrumentation, entertainment and navigation via a connected smartphone app.

Pricing starts at $17,319 for the standard 1250 and and $19,999 for the 1250 Special, which is on par with the big adventure bikes from the likes of Kawasaki, Ducati and KTM, but lower than BMW’s.

The Pan America 1250 is scheduled to go on sale in May.