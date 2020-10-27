Harley-Davidson launching new company for retro bike

Harley-Davidson is known for its old-school bikes, but its latest one takes the cake.

It’s an electric bicycle inspired by the brand’s very first motorcycle from 1903.

The retro ride will be the first from a new e-bike company called Serial 1 Cycle Company that Harley-Davidson is launching in the spring.

Harley-Davidson will hold a minority stake in the company, which it describes as an outsourced effort to expand into the segment

Pricing and technical details will be revealed in November, but the bike features a black frame, white wheels, a leather seat and a toothed rubber belt instead of a chain.

It won't be Harley-Davidson's first foray into battery-powered bikes, however. The brand launched the all-electric Livewire motorcycle last year.

