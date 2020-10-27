Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Motorcycles
Published

Harley-Davidson launching new company for retro bike

New e-bicycle inspired by Harley-Davidson's first 1903 bike

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire test rideVideo

2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire test ride

The LiveWire is one of the first battery-powered bikes from a major motorcycle maker and a dramatic departure for Harley-Davidson. Does it have the stuff to electrify the brand? Fox News Autos editor thew a leg over one to find out.

Harley-Davidson is known for its old-school bikes, but its latest one takes the cake.

(Harley-Davidson)

It’s an electric bicycle inspired by the brand’s very first motorcycle from 1903.

(Harley-Davidson)

The retro ride will be the first from a new e-bike company called Serial 1 Cycle Company that Harley-Davidson is launching in the spring.

The new company's name is inspired by Harley-Davidson's first bike: Serial Number One.

The new company's name is inspired by Harley-Davidson's first bike: Serial Number One. (Harley-Davidson)

Harley-Davidson will hold a minority stake in the company, which it describes as an outsourced effort to expand into the segment

HARLEY-DAVIDSON POSTS BEST Q3 SINCE 2015 AMID RESRUCTURING

Pricing and technical details will be revealed in November, but the bike features a black frame, white wheels, a leather seat and a toothed rubber belt instead of a chain.

FOX NEWS AUTOS TEST RIDE: HARLEY-DAVIDSON LIVEWIRE

It won't be Harley-Davidson's first foray into battery-powered bikes, however. The brand launched the all-electric Livewire motorcycle last year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos