Halloween rides: These are the spookiest orange American cars

Orange may be one of the least popular car colors, but there's one day each year when it fits right in: Halloween.

Of course, not every vehicle can be ordered from the factory in the color, but there a few high-performance models that its offered on, and they're all appropriately frightening in their own way:

DODGE CHALLENGER SRT HELLCAT REDEYE:

As if its name wasn't scary enough. the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye's 797 hp supercharged V8 screams like a banshee, even when it's just cruising around town. Bonus points for its optional orange brake calipers.

DODGE CHARGER SRT HELLCAT

It may only have 707 hp, but the Charger SRT Hellcat does have four doors, so it's perfect for picking up the kids after their Halloween party.

CHEVROLET COLORADO ZR2

If an actual zombie apocalypse breaks out, there are few better getaway vehicles than the Colorado ZR2. In the meantime, its extreme suspension setup and cargo bed also mean you can drive it deep into the pumpkin patch and bring home enough for the entire neighborhood.

CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY

The new Stingray won't be on sale for a few more weeks, but its Z51 package and high rear wing make for a good race car costume.

FORD MUSTANG SHELBY GT500

You'll also have to wait a while to pick up one of these 760 hp monsters, but with its polygonal headlights and gaping grille, the most powerful Ford ever actually looks like a jack-o-lantern on wheels.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP