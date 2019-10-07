The first 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray could be worth millions

The first-ever mid-engine Corvette has a starting price of $59,995, but the first one that Chevrolet builds will likely sell for much more than that.

As has become a tradition in recent years, the initial car off the line will be auctioned at a Barrett-Jackson event to raise money for charity. This time around, that will take place at January’s auction in Scottsdale, Ariz., with all of the proceeds earmarked for the Detroit Children’s Fund.

And there should be plenty of them because the last front-engine Corvette was auctioned by Barrett-Jackson in June for $2.7 million.

According to the Detroit Free Press, that car has yet to be built due to the ongoing United Auto Workers strike, which has also delayed the start of production for the mid-engine model at the Bowling Green, Ky., factory that’s been the Corvette’s home since 1981.

When it does get around to building Corvette VIN 001, it will be a Stingray equipped with the Z51 performance package, according to Barrett-Jackson. The base price for that particular configuration is $64,995.

