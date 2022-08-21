The Great Gatsby's 1928 Rolls-Royce looks like a million bucks and is for sale

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Here is a way to relive the Roaring Twenties in the 2020s.

The iconic 1928 Rolls-Royce featured in the 1974 movie adaptation of "The Great Gatsby" is being auctioned in September.

The Phantom I Ascot Dual Cowl Sport Phaeton was owned by the character Jay Gatsby, played by Robert Redford, in the 1974 film.

The car is believed to be the only one of its kind built with a dual cowl phaeton body, which includes separate front and rear compartments, each with their own windshield.

It was chosen for the production because Gatsby owned a Rolls-Royce in the F. Scott Fitzgerald novel the film was based on, and was repainted yellow and reupholstered with green leather to match the colors described in the book.

"It was a rich cream color, bright with nickel, swollen here and there in its monstrous length with triumphant hat-boxes and supper-boxes and tool-boxes, and terraced with a labyrinth of wind-shields that mirrored a dozen suns. Sitting down behind many layers of glass in a sort of green leather conservatory, we started to town," narrator Nick Carraway said.

The car was last auctioned in 2009 for $238,000, according to Hagerty, but it has since received an extensive restoration that took eight years to complete at a cost of $800,000.

Its body was originally installed onto a different Rolls-Royce chassis, but in 1945 was swapped onto the current one in 1945, which has been driven over 70,000 miles.

Online bids are being accepted ahead of the Worldwide Auctioneers Auburn, Indiana, event on September 3.