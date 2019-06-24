Last front-engine Chevrolet Corvette will be auctioned to support first responders, injured service members

The first mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette is expected to enter production later this year, which means the last front-engine one will be built soon.

That date hasn’t been officially announced, but the rights to buy the car will be auctioned on Friday, June 28, at the Barrett-Jackson event in Connecticut.

The landmark car is set to be a black Z06 coupe with a 7-speed manual transmission, red interior and equipped with the top of the line 3LZ trim that will be represented by an identical stand-in Corvette at the auction.

All of the proceeds are earmarked for the Steven Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation to help support first responders and injured service members, and there should be plenty.

The first current-generation Z06 was auctioned for charity in 2015 and received a high bid of $1 million from NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick, who has amassed a large collection of historically significant Chevrolets.

Chevrolet officially confirmed the mid-engine model for 2020 at a fundraiser for the Siller foundation in April and will unveil it on July 18.

The automaker reportedly stopped taking special orders for current Corvettes on June 23, so the last car should be rolling off the line in the coming weeks.

