Facetime: Chevrolet Camaro gets a quick makeover amid slumping sales

Chevy is doing an about-face. That is, the 2020 Camaro SS is all about the face.

The sports car got a refresh for 2019 that featured a distinctive black grille and bumper combination that was met with mixed reviews and may have contributed to a sales decline that’s seen the Camaro fall behind the Dodge Challenger into third place among muscle cars in recent months.

It’s nothing a little makeup couldn’t fix, though, so last fall Chevy tried out a new look on a concept Camaro promoting its Shock green paint option, which featured a body colored bumper and bowtie logo shifted off it to the upper grille. The style is already being sported by the NASCAR Camaro SS Xfinity series cars and will now be adopted by the 2020 production model when it goes on sale this fall.

CHEVY'S ELECTRIC CAMARO CAN DO WHEELIES

“Customers spoke, and we listened,” Chevy marketing director Steve Majoros said in a press release announcing the update. “The overwhelmingly positive reaction to the Shock’s stylized design helped prompt its transition from concept to production.”

Chevy is also introducing a new entry-level V8 Camaro trim level called the LT1, which at $34,995 will cost $3,000 less than the current SS. It combines the low-key styling of the four-cylinder and six-cylinder LT models with a 455 hp 6.2-liter engine, 20-inch wheels and a vented hood.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS AUTOS ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE