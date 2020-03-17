GM, Ford report first US coronavirus cases

General Motors and Ford have reported the first cases of U.S. employees infected with the coronavirus COVID-19.

Both work in the automakers’ product development centers in Warren and Dearborn, Mich., respectively.

The GM employee works at the Cole Engineering Center, according to Automotive News, and an unreleased number of co-workers who may have come in direct contact with the individual have been directed to self-quarantine for two weeks.

The Ford employee was infected while working remotely and poses no threat of exposure to other workers, a Ford spokesman told the Detroit Free Press. The person is currently under quarantine.

Last week, a worker at Fiat Chrysler’s Kokomo, Ind., transmission plant tested positive for the virus and was placed in quarantine, as were several employees who came in contact with the individual.

All three automakers have initiated work at home programs in recent days for employees who do not need to be in the office to perform their jobs. They have also created a task force with the United Auto Workers (UAW) to develop protective measures for workers in manufacturing and warehousing operations, which remain largely operational at this time.

Automotive News reported that UAW President Rory Gamble said the organization is pushing for a two-week plant shutdown.

