Fiat Chrysler worker at Indiana factory tests positive for coronavirus

An employee at Fiat Chrysler’s transmission plant in Kokomo, Indiana, has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, but the facility will remain open, the automaker said.

Several co-workers who came into direct contact with the infected person have been tested and are under home quarantines, Reuters reported.

The facility employs approximately 4,000 workers and produces transmissions for several models across the Fiat Chrysler portfolio, including the company’s best-selling Ram pickups.

Fiat Chrysler said production in Kokomo is continuing as normal, but sanitization efforts have been ramped up along with “social spacing” measures that include rescheduled break times. The automaker has also begun encouraging employees across the company to work remotely, as possible, according to Automotive News.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP