General Motors to build Cruise Origin electric self-driving shuttle in Detroit

General Motors will build the autonomous Cruise Origin shuttle revealed last week at its Detroit-Hamtramck factory, the automaker confirmed Monday.

The facility has been earmarked to build several all-electric models, starting with a pickup in late 2021.

The plant was previously the home of the discontinued Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid and currently produces the Cadillac CT6 and Chevrolet Impala, which will bill both end production in February.

Batteries for all of the vehicles will be supplied from a new factory being built by GM and LG Chem in Lordstown, Ohio.

GM said the Origin will enter production after the pickup, but did not announce a specific date. The six-passenger vehicle is being developed to be full-autonomous without any controls for a human driver.

The automaker is lobbying the federal government for approval to operate vehicles like the Origin on public roads and plans to deploy them in an urban ride-hailing service operated by its subsidiary, Cruise.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP