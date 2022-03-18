Friday's NASCAR Atlanta Motor Speedway events canceled by storms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NASCAR has canceled all on-track activity at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Friday due to severe storms passing through the area.

All three of NASCAR's top national series were scheduled to practice on the track, which was redesigned for 2022 with new pavement and steeper banking.

Saturday's Cup Series qualifying has also been canceled and the field for Sunday's Folds of Honor 500 will be set by the rule book using previous results and points.

Chase Briscoe will start on pole position, followed provisionally by Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick, Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain, Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch and Aric Almirola in the top 10.

Weather looks clear for the rest of the weekend with The Camping World Truck Series race scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday followed by the Xfinity Series race at 5 p.m. ET and the Cup Series race on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.