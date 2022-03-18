Expand / Collapse search
Friday's NASCAR Atlanta Motor Speedway events canceled by storms

Saturday's Cup Series qualifying also canceled

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
NASCAR has canceled all on-track activity at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Friday due to severe storms passing through the area.

NASCAR canceled all on-track activity at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Friday due to rain.

NASCAR canceled all on-track activity at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Friday due to rain. (AMS)

All three of NASCAR's top national series were scheduled to practice on the track, which was redesigned for 2022 with new pavement and steeper banking.

Atlanta Motor Speedway has been thoroughly redesigned for 2022.

Atlanta Motor Speedway has been thoroughly redesigned for 2022. (AMS)

Saturday's Cup Series qualifying has also been canceled and the field for Sunday's Folds of Honor 500 will be set by the rule book using previous results and points.

Phoenix winner Chase Briscoe will start on pole for Sunday's Cup Series race in Atlanta.

Phoenix winner Chase Briscoe will start on pole for Sunday's Cup Series race in Atlanta. (AP)

Chase Briscoe will start on pole position, followed provisionally by Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick, Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain, Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch and Aric Almirola in the top 10.

Weather looks clear for the rest of the weekend with The Camping World Truck Series race scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday followed by the Xfinity Series race at 5 p.m. ET and the Cup Series race on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos