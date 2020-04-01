Fox Sports adds Wednesday night iRacing while seasons are suspended for coronavirus

After two weeks of record ratings for its eNASCAR series broadcasts, Fox Sports is adding more virtual racing to its lineup while real racing series are sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday Night iRacing will feature a rotation of digital motorsports disciplines, kicking of on April 1 with a World of Outlaws event set on The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway using the iRacing platform.

A 35-lap sprint car race will be followed by a 50-lap late model race with an all-star lineup including World of Outlaws drivers Brad Sweet, David Gravel, Bobby, Scott Blomquist, plus Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell from NASCAR and Cruz Pedregon and Ron Capps from the NHRA.

“While the racing may be virtual, the competition and fun are absolutely real, and we’ll use Wednesday nights to explore a variety of virtual racing,” FOX Sports executive producer, EVP/head of production & operations Brad Zager said in a press release.

Johnny Gibson will call the race during the live broadcast on FS1 at 8 pm ET, along with Jeff Gordon, Adam Alexander and Clint Bowyer.

This past Sunday's eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational series Texas Motor Speedway race drew over 1.3 million viewers to Fox and FS1, making it the most-watched televised esports event ever, and the series is scheduled to run until the suspended NASCAR season restarts sometime after May 3.

