Danica Patrick says she doesn't miss racing, but only likes the real thing

Danica Patrick retired from racing in 2018 with the "Danica Double," a two-race finale that capped her NASCAR and IndyCar careers, competing in the Daytona 500 and Indy 500. Unfortunately, she crashed out of both.

She hasn't been in a race car since and tells Fox News Autos that she’s happy to be spending time with boyfriend Aaron Rodgers and doing more of the things she couldn't during the grind of a racing season.

Fox News: Do you miss racing?

Danica Patrick: I mean, in the simple sense of the word, do I miss racing? No. I mean, there's so much that goes into it. Are there facets of it that I do? Yeah. Are there a lot of facets that I don't? Yeah. But overall, no, I think to myself the schedule is relentless. You know, you're in the same loop of activities and people just endlessly. So every time I'm on a trip or doing something different or going to a concert or, something personal that I'm really interested in, whether it be sort of a self-development seminar, or a girls trip or a trip with Aaron, a group of friends, I think to myself, if I was racing, I would not be here. So I'm grateful for this time now, and I love the transition. I've never really been afraid of that.

Fox News: Were you watching any NASCAR or IndyCar since you retired, before the seasons were suspended this year?

Patrick: Sure, of course. I mean, I watch, it's funny now that I'm on the other side of it and watching races. When you're in it, you know which ones people like to watch and you don't always understand why. So you think, but the Kansas race was great, the Watkins Glen race was great, and, Indy, I'm thinking that's kind of not so great in a stock car, but I get it an Indy car. So you have all these thoughts and perspectives because you're in it, but when you're a spectator, you totally, and even though I did it, I totally tune into all the ones that are the 'popular ones.'

Fox News: Tell us about the perception vs. reality of what we see on TV compared to what is actually going on at the track.

Patrick: I will say that a lot of times things look a little more chaotic on TV than they feel in the car. It's harder to control the car than what you can see on TV, for sure. Controlling the car is something that you're dealing with, I mean, on regular tracks, you're dealing with it on every corner, obviously. But on superspeedways, you're dealing with it in a stock car on the straightaways and even in an Indy car and some of the bigger tracks like the Indy 500. I mean, the straightaways are part of your plan. You're scheming about how to get a run on somebody. So it's a lot, lot, lot more work going on inside of the car than any fan would recognize when they're just watching the race. But those starts and restarts, they're chaotic, but they kind of look worse on TV.

Fox News: Most pro series are holding virtual racing events during their hiatuses. Have you done any iRacing yourself?

Patrick: I'm not a fan of videogames. I think that it's great that they're doing something to keep people entertained, and some people love it. I'm just one of those people that does not love videogames. I remember when I first started in NASCAR, my first crew chief Tony Eury Jr. got me this iRacing kit with the steering wheel and the pedals and the screen and everything, and I think I tried to use it once.

There's no feel to me, even when I've driven to the really legit simulators where you're in a giant auditorium-style room that has screens all the way around it, you’re in a car, and you're buckled in, and it's very, very visual. The seat does move and it has bumps, and you can feel the weight through the steering wheel, but you can't feel it in your butt. So for me, I didn't even like doing that, and those are multimillion-dollar machines.

Fox News: Any chance you’ll race again professionally, maybe a one-off sports car event?

Patrick: I have for a very long time said the words never say never; however, I am in no way seeking out.

To find out the advice Danica Patrick has for up-and-coming female stock car racers like Hailie Deegan and Natalie Decker, click on the video above.

Emily DeCiccio is a reporter and video producer for Fox News Digital Originals. Tweet her @EmilyDeCiccio.