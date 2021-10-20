Expand / Collapse search
Ford's retractile exhaust tip system looks ready to rock

Tail pipe tip can extend and retract for clearance

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Test drive: 2021 Ford Bronco

The 2021 Ford Bronco is the first model to wear the name in 25 years. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu travelled to Texas hill country to find out if it lives up to it.

Ford may be putting its tail between its legs, so to speak.

The system features an extendable tip and actuator.

The system features an extendable tip and actuator. (Ford)

The automaker has filed a patent application for a "retractile tail pipe" designed to make it easier for a vehicle to go off-roading.

This simple patent drawing depicts how the rear departure angle is improved by retracting the tail pipe.

This simple patent drawing depicts how the rear departure angle is improved by retracting the tail pipe. (Ford)

The application, first uncovered by CarBuzz, describes an actuator that can retract the tip of a pipe behind the leading edge of the bumper to improve the departure angle on a vehicle, so it's not dragging behind while driving over rocks.

The Bronco's tail pipe does not extend beyond the bumper.

The Bronco's tail pipe does not extend beyond the bumper. (Fox News Autos)

Many off-road trucks, like the new Bronco, have short pipes that can affect the sound, which can be enhanced with a longer, larger tip.

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor (Ford)

The F-150 Raptor pickup's pipes are more pronounced and exposed to potential damage.

The filing is no guarantee Ford will put the idea into practice, however, and with the automaker's coming transition to electric vehicles, it will become less likely with each passing year.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos