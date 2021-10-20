Ford's retractile exhaust tip system looks ready to rock

Ford may be putting its tail between its legs, so to speak.

The automaker has filed a patent application for a "retractile tail pipe" designed to make it easier for a vehicle to go off-roading.

The application, first uncovered by CarBuzz, describes an actuator that can retract the tip of a pipe behind the leading edge of the bumper to improve the departure angle on a vehicle, so it's not dragging behind while driving over rocks.

Many off-road trucks, like the new Bronco, have short pipes that can affect the sound, which can be enhanced with a longer, larger tip.

The F-150 Raptor pickup's pipes are more pronounced and exposed to potential damage.

The filing is no guarantee Ford will put the idea into practice, however, and with the automaker's coming transition to electric vehicles, it will become less likely with each passing year.