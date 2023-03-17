Expand / Collapse search
Autos Newsletter
Published

Ford's most powerful truck ever and more autos stories

The Ford F-150 Raptor R is a monster truck

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
The Ford F-150 Raptor R is the most powerful pickup Ford has ever sold.

The Ford F-150 Raptor R is the most powerful pickup Ford has ever sold. (Ford)

Welcome to the Fox News Autos Newsletter.

MONSTER MUSCLE: The 2023 F150 Raptor R is the most powerful Ford truck ever and we drove it. Continue reading here

INFLATED PRICES: These are the 10 new vehicles with the highest markups. Continue reading here

STUCK: Crooks foiled by classic car they couldn't figure out how to drive. Continue reading here

Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise.

Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise. (iStock/BanksPhotos)

TARGETED: Catalytic converter theft is on the rise and these 10 models are hit the most. Continue reading here

CHEAP EV: VW unveils a $26,500 electric car, but there's a catch. Continue reading here

This Acura NSX was at the bottom of a river for 16 years.

This Acura NSX was at the bottom of a river for 16 years. (LSX Salvage)

SUNKEN TREASURE: Acura NSX found in river after 16 years sold for restoration. Continue reading here

ODD: The Tesla Cybertruck may not have this common pickup feature. Continue reading here

