Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Collector Cars
Published

Classic car theft foiled because crooks couldn't figure out how to drive it

Starting and driving a vintage race car is not that easy

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Ford returning to Formula One Video

Ford returning to Formula One

Ford Performance Motorsports Global Director Mark Rushbrook enters The Fox Garage to talk about the automaker's return to Formula One with Red Bull Racing.

Manual transmissions have become something of a theft deterrent in recent years, as many younger people do not know how to use them, but how about getting the car started in the first place?

That seems to have been the challenge for a thief or thieves who tried to steal a rare race car near Melbourne, Australia, last week.

The Brabham BT21 was one of about 110 that were built in the late 1960s for use in Formula 3 and other racing series around the world.

The open-wheel single-seater was at a home in the suburb of Toorak, where it was being stored ahead of its entry in the Phillip Island Classic car racing event.

STICK-SHIFT TOYOTA SUPRA REVEALED FOR S.I.Y DRIVERS

This Brabham BT21 was stolen from a home near Melbourne, Austrailia, and abandoned on the street.

This Brabham BT21 was stolen from a home near Melbourne, Austrailia, and abandoned on the street. (Victoria Police)

According to the Victoria Police, it was stolen during the overnight hours of March 9, but found by police abandoned on a nearby street early in the morning.

Apparently, whoever tried to get away with it didn't know the starting procedure, which isn't as simple as turning a key.

Around 110 BT21s were built in the late 1960s.

Around 110 BT21s were built in the late 1960s. (Darrell Ingham/Getty Images)

Like many competition cars, the BT21 has separate switches for the battery, fuel pump and ignition, and they must be engaged in a particular order to get it to work.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

"I don’t think they knew how to turn on all the switches to be able to start it properly," owner Peter Williams told ABC Radio Melbourne on Friday morning, 7News reported.

Surviving BT21s are still used at vintage racing events.

Surviving BT21s are still used at vintage racing events. (Michael Cole/Corbis via Getty Images)

Police said the cutch for its five-speed manual transmission was also damaged, making the car inoperable and in need of repairs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police released a photo for the car and are asking for tips, but there are so far no suspects or witnesses to the crime.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.