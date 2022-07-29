Ford is unveiling a new 'super' truck this fall

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A lot of people think the electric Ford F-150 Lightning is pretty super, but Ford has something that uses the word a bit more literally coming this fall.

Ford CEO Jim Farley confirmed on the company's second-quarter earnings call that a new lineup of F-Series Super Duty pickups will debut soon.

"This fall, we'll be introducing an all-new Super Duty pickup, the workhorse at Ford, and it sets a standard in our industry," Farley said.

The heavy-duty trucks slot above the F-150 and are expected to be an update of the current models, rather than all-new.

Camouflaged prototypes spotted testing on public roads have redesigned front ends and lights, but otherwise remain largely the same on the outside.

REVIEW: THE FORD F-150 LIGHTNING IS A POWERHOUSE PICKUP

They do appear to be getting new interiors with large touchscreen displays, like the ones that launched in 2021 with the refreshed F-150, with which the Super Dutys share a cab.

One thing they are not expected to have is an all-electric drivetrain like the F-150 Lightning. Farley and Ford Blue President Kumar Galhotra have recently said there are no immediate plans for the big trucks to go all-electric, due to the limitations of the technology in heavy hauling applications.

REVIEW: THE FORD F-150 RAPTOR IS AN ANIMAL

"The one thing that people need to understand is that a lot of our ICE products, those segments are not served well with electrical vehicles. If you have a Super Duty, and you’re pulling a horse trailer in Montana, an electrical vehicle isn’t an ideal solution."

The 2022 F-Series Super Duty is available with the choice of a 6.2-liter V8, a 7.3-liter V8 or a 6.7-liter turbodiesel V8.

What is possible is the edition of the PowerBoost hybrid powertrain that's offered in the F-150, which is rated at 430 hp and 570 lb-ft of torque, making it the most powerful non-Raptor version of the F-150.

And exact date for the new F-Series Super Duty has not been announced, but Ford will be taking the wraps off of another important model before it happens.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Farley said that the new 2024 Mustang is set to debut at the Detroit Auto Show on September 14.