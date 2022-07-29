Expand / Collapse search
Ford is unveiling a new 'super' truck this fall

New F-Series Super Duty coming soon

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Test drive: 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is Ford's first electric truck and has features not found on any other F-Series model. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu takes it for a spin.

A lot of people think the electric Ford F-150 Lightning is pretty super, but Ford has something that uses the word a bit more literally coming this fall.

Ford CEO Jim Farley confirmed on the company's second-quarter earnings call that a new lineup of F-Series Super Duty pickups will debut soon.

"This fall, we'll be introducing an all-new Super Duty pickup, the workhorse at Ford, and it sets a standard in our industry," Farley said.

The heavy-duty trucks slot above the F-150 and are expected to be an update of the current models, rather than all-new.

The current Ford F-Series Super Duty is scheduled to be redesigned for 2023.

The current Ford F-Series Super Duty is scheduled to be redesigned for 2023. (Ford)

Camouflaged prototypes spotted testing on public roads have redesigned front ends and lights, but otherwise remain largely the same on the outside.

They do appear to be getting new interiors with large touchscreen displays, like the ones that launched in 2021 with the refreshed F-150, with which the Super Dutys share a cab.

The F-Series Super Duty is available with a 6.7-liter turbodiesel V8.

The F-Series Super Duty is available with a 6.7-liter turbodiesel V8. (Ford)

One thing they are not expected to have is an all-electric drivetrain like the F-150 Lightning. Farley and Ford Blue President Kumar Galhotra have recently said there are no immediate plans for the big trucks to go all-electric, due to the limitations of the technology in heavy hauling applications.

"The one thing that people need to understand is that a lot of our ICE products, those segments are not served well with electrical vehicles. If you have a Super Duty, and you’re pulling a horse trailer in Montana, an electrical vehicle isn’t an ideal solution."

The "Godzilla" 7.3-liter V8 is the largest gasoline-powered engine Ford makes. 

The "Godzilla" 7.3-liter V8 is the largest gasoline-powered engine Ford makes.  (Ford)

The 2022 F-Series Super Duty is available with the choice of a 6.2-liter V8, a 7.3-liter V8 or a 6.7-liter turbodiesel V8.

What is possible is the edition of the PowerBoost hybrid powertrain that's offered in the F-150, which is rated at 430 hp and 570 lb-ft of torque, making it the most powerful non-Raptor version of the F-150.

And exact date for the new F-Series Super Duty has not been announced, but Ford will be taking the wraps off of another important model before it happens.

Farley said that the new 2024 Mustang is set to debut at the Detroit Auto Show on September 14.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos