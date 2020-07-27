Ford unleashes robot dogs to update factory

Ford’s latest 4x4 can go places even the new Bronco can’t reach.

The automaker is using a robot "dog' built by Boston Dynamics to help update its Van Dyke Transmission Plant in Sterling Heights, Mich.

“Fluffy” has been equipped with a four-camera scanning device that will create a 3D map of the facility and all of its equipment, to help engineers when they need to redesign it to build new products.

The 70-pound quadruped can climb stairs and fit into tight spots that a wheeled platform could not reach.

Ford digital engineering manager Mark Goderis said the process usually requires a human to move a tripod around, then wait five minutes at each spot for the scan to be completed.

Fluffy is capable of walking around for two hours at a time at up to 3 mph, and can crouch or stretch to give the cameras a better view, all while under the control of a remote operator.

Goderis said a typical scanning job can take up to two weeks at a cost of $300,000, but that Fluffy will help cut that in half at a fraction of the cost, not revealing exactly how much that is.

Boston Dynamics sells the devices for $74,500, which is around the same price as a Ford Mustang GT500, but Ford is leasing Fluffy and a second unit nicknamed “Spot” for a year.

According to the latest UAW contract, Ford is investing $400 million in the factory to build new transmissions, transaxles and electric motors.

