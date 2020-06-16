Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot dog is now for sale, but it’ll cost you

That's one pricey dog.

Any U.S. business can now purchase Spot, the Boston Dynamics four-legged robot that began to be leased last year, but it'll cost them a cool $74,500.

That's about as much as a Tesla Model S will cost you, without any add-ons.

The creepy dog, which has apparently created 3D maps of construction sites during trial runs, has also been used in Singapore to encourage social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We mostly sell the robot to industrial and commercial customers who have a sensor they want to take somewhere they don’t want a person to go,” Boston Dynamics’ lead robotics engineer, Zack Jackowski, told The Verge in a recent interview.

“Usually because it’s dangerous or because they need to do it so often that it would drive someone mad. Like carrying a camera around a factory 40 times a day and taking the same pictures each time," he added.

According to the robotics company's website, Spot can handle "rough terrain, avoid obstacles and navigate autonomusly."

However, if you're worried about Spot being misused to create a scene out of some sci-fi dystopia, have no fear. That's against the company's terms of use, which state: "Spot must be used in compliance with the law, cannot be used to harm or intimidate people or animals, and must not be used as a weapon or configured to hold a weapon."