Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ford
Published

Buzzkill: Ford might put screen doors on the Bronco

Feature would keep bugs out and bodies inside

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Test drive: 2021 Ford Bronco Video

Test drive: 2021 Ford Bronco

The 2021 Ford Bronco is the first model to wear the name in 25 years. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu travelled to Texas hill country to find out if it lives up to it.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Screen doors don't work on submarines, but Ford thinks they might on SUVs.

Ford has filed a patent for a system to put screen doors on an SUV.

Ford has filed a patent for a system to put screen doors on an SUV. (Ford)

The automaker has filed a patent for a system of screens that could be equipped on vehicles like the Bronco that have removable doors and roof panels.

The design mounts power screens on tracks along the open door and roof sections. 

The design mounts power screens on tracks along the open door and roof sections.  (Ford)

According to the submission, first uncovered by The Drive, the screens would be mounted on tracks and power-operated to close off the openings, which would create a barrier for bugs and debris while allowing fresh air and light to get in.

The screens could be used to keep out debris or set to deploy during a collision to help keep the arms and legs of passengers within the vehicle.

The screens could be used to keep out debris or set to deploy during a collision to help keep the arms and legs of passengers within the vehicle. (Ford)

Ford also describes how they can double as a safety system by using pyrotechnic devices, like those used in airbags, to instantly deploy the screens during an accident to help keep the arms and legs of passengers within the vehicle.

Several aftermarket companies offer mesh window cover accessories for vehicles like the Bronco and Jeep Wrangler, but a factory-installed system like this has never been available.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As with all patents, there's no guarantee the screens will ever make it to production, but Ford already offers hundreds of accessories for the Bronco to help it battle the Wrangler and the brands are in a constant game of one-upsmanship in the open-air off-road SUV segment.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos