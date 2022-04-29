Buzzkill: Ford might put screen doors on the Bronco

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Screen doors don't work on submarines, but Ford thinks they might on SUVs.

The automaker has filed a patent for a system of screens that could be equipped on vehicles like the Bronco that have removable doors and roof panels.

According to the submission, first uncovered by The Drive, the screens would be mounted on tracks and power-operated to close off the openings, which would create a barrier for bugs and debris while allowing fresh air and light to get in.

Ford also describes how they can double as a safety system by using pyrotechnic devices, like those used in airbags, to instantly deploy the screens during an accident to help keep the arms and legs of passengers within the vehicle.

Several aftermarket companies offer mesh window cover accessories for vehicles like the Bronco and Jeep Wrangler, but a factory-installed system like this has never been available.

As with all patents, there's no guarantee the screens will ever make it to production, but Ford already offers hundreds of accessories for the Bronco to help it battle the Wrangler and the brands are in a constant game of one-upsmanship in the open-air off-road SUV segment.