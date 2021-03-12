Here's the 2022 Ford Maverick compact pickup before you're supposed to see it

The Maverick has been spotted in the wild.

Ford's upcoming compact pickup was spotted being tested on public roads near one of the automaker's development centers nearly undisguised, save for a camouflage wrap meant to obscure the details of its design.

Ford hasn't officially had much to say about the new model or even confirmed its name, but recent information leaks suggest it will be called the Maverick and share some of its platform with the new Bronco Sport SUV.

That means it will be a front-wheel-drive-based vehicle with an available all-wheel-drive system, which the pickup in the photos is equipped with along with an independent rear suspension. Size comparisons put the crew cab short bed at about two-feet shorter than a Ford Ranger.

Engine options will likely be the same as the Bronco Sport's, which offers the choice of a 181 hp turbocharged three-cylinder and 250 hp turbocharged four-cylinder.

Ford reportedly told its dealers that the vehicle will be offered with a base MSRP under $20,000, which would make it the cheapest pickup on sale in the U.S.

The Maverick is expected to be unveiled in full in the second half of 2021 ahead of its launch for the 2022 model year.