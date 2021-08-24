Expand / Collapse search
Ford
Published
Last Update 9 mins ago

Ford is launching an 'Eruption Green' Bronco and here's where the odd name may be from

Isn't lava red?

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Test drive: 2021 Ford Bronco Video

Test drive: 2021 Ford Bronco

The 2021 Ford Bronco is the first model to wear the name in 25 years. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu travelled to Texas hill country to find out if it lives up to it.

Ford may be having trouble building the new Bronco, but customers haven't been hard to find.

(Ford)

The SUV is effectively sold out into next year, but that doesn't mean it's not looking to keep things fresh.

Two new paint color options are being added for 2022 called Hot Pepper Red and Eruption Green. 

The latter is an update of the first-generation Bronco's Mallard Green that's "evergreen-inspired, with yellow highlights that really tie it into nature," according to Ford.

2022 Ford Bronco in Eruption Green. Available equipment shown.

2022 Ford Bronco in Eruption Green. Available equipment shown.

But aren't eruptions usually associated with red? What does green have to do with it?

Fox News Autos posed this question to Twitter and received the following explanation from Rachel Holsteen-Bruyere, a PHD candidate at Arizona State in "explosive vocanology."

"Howdy! Volcanologist here! Mafic magmas are rich in olivine, which is quite often green. We even use the rhyme "olivine is olive green" when first teaching mineral ID."

Olivine is a magnesium iron silicate and, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, mafic "describes magma that contains lower amounts of silica and is generally less viscous and less gas-rich than silicic  magma. Tends to erupt effusively, as lava flows."

Olivine is present in the Galapagos Islands.

Olivine is present in the Galapagos Islands. (Stockcam/iStock)

Ford has not yet independently confirmed the origin of the name, but a company spokesperson retweeted Holsteen-Bruyere's response.

Needless to say, Hot Pepper Red is self-explanatory, although there are plenty of green hot pepper varieties as evidenced by the 1999 Ford Ranger's Jalapeno Green option.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos