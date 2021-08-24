Ford is launching an 'Eruption Green' Bronco and here's where the odd name may be from

Ford may be having trouble building the new Bronco, but customers haven't been hard to find.

The SUV is effectively sold out into next year, but that doesn't mean it's not looking to keep things fresh.

Two new paint color options are being added for 2022 called Hot Pepper Red and Eruption Green.

The latter is an update of the first-generation Bronco's Mallard Green that's "evergreen-inspired, with yellow highlights that really tie it into nature," according to Ford.

But aren't eruptions usually associated with red? What does green have to do with it?

Fox News Autos posed this question to Twitter and received the following explanation from Rachel Holsteen-Bruyere, a PHD candidate at Arizona State in "explosive vocanology."

"Howdy! Volcanologist here! Mafic magmas are rich in olivine, which is quite often green. We even use the rhyme "olivine is olive green" when first teaching mineral ID."

Olivine is a magnesium iron silicate and, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, mafic "describes magma that contains lower amounts of silica and is generally less viscous and less gas-rich than silicic magma. Tends to erupt effusively, as lava flows."

Ford has not yet independently confirmed the origin of the name, but a company spokesperson retweeted Holsteen-Bruyere's response.

Needless to say, Hot Pepper Red is self-explanatory, although there are plenty of green hot pepper varieties as evidenced by the 1999 Ford Ranger's Jalapeno Green option.