Ford Bronco deliveries delayed by manufacturing snafu

Hardtop roofs need to be replaced

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Ford is tapping the brakes on the Bronco.

Production and deliveries of the rebooted SUV is being held up by a manufacturing issue with its hardtop roofs.

The "molded-in color" roofs, which are built by an outside supplier, have suffered quality problems affecting their appearance, which have now been addressed, and will be replaced on all of the trucks manufactured to date.

That means owners currently in possession of their trucks will receive new roofs later this year, while those still waiting for delivery will have to wait a little longer.

The parking lot outside of Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant is currently full of Broncos, while a letter sent to customers about the situation that was published on the Bronco6G website has been confirmed as accurate by Ford.

It also notifies customers that if their truck hasn't been built yet, it will be put in line behind the existing trucks to wait for the roof, while most 2021 models that haven't been scheduled for production yet will be bumped to the 2022 model year.

Four-door Broncos with just the soft top are not affected by this customer satisfaction program, while two-doors are only available from the factory with a hardtop.

Ford noted in the letter that it has 190,000 reservations for the SUV.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos