Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ford
Published
Last Update 39 mins ago

Ford launching DIY electric car kit for customs

Who wants an electric Crown Vic?

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Test drive: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Video

Test drive: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is the latest in a line of high performance Mustangs that dates back to 1969 and very different than the brand's other "Mach" model, according to Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu.

It looks like Ford has a solution for Mustang fans who want an electric car, but aren't into the Mach-E.

The Ford Performance division has announced that it will introduce an electric crate motor for custom car applications at this November's SEMA show in Las Vegas.

The Eluminator borrows its name from Ford's line of Aluminator crate V8s and looks like it was designed to easily swap in for one of them and possibly connect to a standard transmission.

Technical details – aside from the 570 mm length of the unit – have not yet been revealed, but Ford says it is intended "for your restomod or project." Who's up for building an electric Crown Vic?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It's a similar concept to GM's Electric Connect and Cruise kit that was announced last year.

Additional information on the Eluminator will be released closer to the November 2-5 SEMA show.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos