This 2004 Ford F-450 driven just 13 miles is a bizarre auction find

It is a work truck that never worked a day in its life, but soon will.

A 2004 Ford F-450 Super Duty that was offered for sale on Bring A Trailer is one of the oddest classic models to ever appear on the auction website, which is better known for performance and luxury cars.

The two-door chassis cab truck attracted a frenzy of bids as the deadline approached on Wednesday.

What made it a compelling lot is fact that it had just 13 miles on its odometer.

According to the seller, who purchased it in Ohio in 2022, the truck was originally bought by a welder who planned to put a service body on it for his business, but never got around to it.

"He decided after purchase to semi-retire so he didn’t build the truck into the unit he was planning," the seller said. "He regularly started it and moved it but obviously as the mileage indicates did not drive it off his property!"

The 4x4 XLT trim truck is powered by a diesel V8 engine and well-equipped with features like automatic climate control, power driver's seat and CD player.

According to the window sticker, the MSRP was $41,225, but its value has appreciated a bit over the past two decades.

The winning bid for the big red truck was $55,500.

That is enough to buy a brand-new F-450 chassis cab, albeit with a gasoline engine, while diesel starts at $65,465. However, you get a lot more for your money, and not just a more modern truck.

The diesel V8 in the 2004 F-450 is rated at 325 hp and 560 lb-ft of torque while the turbocharged V8 in the latest model is rated at 330 hp and 950 lb-ft of torque, which helped increase the towing capacity from 13,700 pounds to 17,500 pounds.

Nevertheless, the old truck will finally start earning its keep. The winning bidder said, "she will start out as a flatbed and will be driven as intended."