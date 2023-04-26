Expand / Collapse search
The $499,999 Ford F-150 VelociRaptor is a six-wheel monster truck

Hennessey Performance upgrades the high-performance pickup

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Review: 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Video

Review: 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R

The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R is the most powerful and most expensive pickup truck the automaker has ever sold. Fox News Digital Autos Editor Gary Gastelu reviews.

The average price paid for a Ford F-Series truck at the end of last year was a record $66,451, according to Kelly Blue Book. But that seems like a bargain compared to the latest model from Hennessey Performance.

The Texas custom truck builder has revealed its new VelociRaptoR 6x6.

The six-wheel pickup is based on the new high-performance 2023 F-150 Raptor R.

The F-150 Raptor R is the most powerful F-150 ever made thanks to its 700-horsepower supercharged V-8.

velociraptor 6x6

The Hennesssey Performance VelociRaptor 6x6 has a 700-horsepower supercharged V-8. (Hennessey Performance)

Hennessey already offers a 6x6 version of the standard F-150 Raptor that has a 450-horsepower turbocharged V-6 and applies a similar treatment to the Raptor R.

The engine remains the same, but Hennessey stretches the bed from 5½ feet to eight feet to accommodate a third axle and a suspension featuring the Raptor R's special Fox Live Valve shock absorbers, which modulate their damping force depending on how the truck is being driven off-road.

F-150 Raptor R driving

The F-150 Raptor R is equipped with a high-performance suspension system. (Ford)

The shocks allow the F-150 Raptor R to take bumps at high speeds and even jump without bottoming out while also providing plenty of articulation for climbing over rocks and a controlled ride on pavement.

Hennessey adds a set of upgraded Brembo brakes to help bring the 27-foot-long, 6,500-pound truck to a stop and also installs custom wheels, steel bumpers and graphics.

"It’s a real blast to drive. I consider it a go-anywhere supertruck with head-turning stage presence," Hennesssey CEO John Hennessey said in a press release.

velociraptor mountains

The VelociRaptoR 6x6 is priced at $499,999. (Hennessey Performance)

While the F-150 Raptor R starts at $109,250, the VelociRaptoR isn't priced just a third more for that extra axle.

Hennessey lists the VelociRaptoR 6x6 for $499,999, but that does include the price of the F-150 Raptor R it's built on and a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty on Hennessey's work.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.