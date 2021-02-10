Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ford
Published

Ford F-150 joins the Rocket League

Digital pickup can fly

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Fox News Autos test drive: 2021 Ford F-150 Powerboost hybridVideo

Fox News Autos test drive: 2021 Ford F-150 Powerboost hybrid

The 2021 Ford F-150 PowerBoost hybrid is the most powerful model in the lineup. Fox News Autos Editor takes it for a spin and uses it to grab some Zs.

Tesla may be working on a "rocket" powered car, but Ford beat it to it. At least in the digital world.

(Ford)

The Ford F-150 will be available to buy as a playable vehicle in the automotive soccer game Rocket League from Feb. 20 to 28.

(Ford)

The stylized blue pickup features a unique look, neon green accents, a rocket pack in the bed and energized wheels.

(Ford)

The collaboration will include ads voiced by Ford pitchman Bryan Cranston and the automaker's sponsorship of the Rocket League Championship Series Winter Majors.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

(Ford)

Ford isn't planning to offer a real-world Rocket League edition of the F-150, but it will come close later this year when it launches the new 2021 F-150 Raptor, which can fly pretty high even without a boost.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos