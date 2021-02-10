Ford F-150 joins the Rocket League

Tesla may be working on a "rocket" powered car, but Ford beat it to it. At least in the digital world.

The Ford F-150 will be available to buy as a playable vehicle in the automotive soccer game Rocket League from Feb. 20 to 28.

The stylized blue pickup features a unique look, neon green accents, a rocket pack in the bed and energized wheels.

The collaboration will include ads voiced by Ford pitchman Bryan Cranston and the automaker's sponsorship of the Rocket League Championship Series Winter Majors.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ford isn't planning to offer a real-world Rocket League edition of the F-150, but it will come close later this year when it launches the new 2021 F-150 Raptor, which can fly pretty high even without a boost.