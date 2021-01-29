250 mph Tesla Roadster delayed to 2022 along with major Cybertruck roll-out

The upcoming Tesla Roadster promises to be the world’s quickest car, but it’s been taking a lot of time reaching the market.

A prototype for the open-top 2+2 was first revealed in 2017 and given an on-sale date of 2020.

That didn’t happen, as Tesla was too focused on trying to stay in business as it launched the Model 3 sedan. Now, Elon Musk says it’s almost ready for the road, but not quite, with production set for 2022.

Musk wrote on Twitter: Finishing engineering this year, production starts next year. Aiming to have release candidate design drivable late summer. Tri-motor drive system & advanced battery work were important precursors.

Musk also said during Tesla’s recent earnings call that he’s hoping to have a couple of Cybertrucks on the road by the end of 2021, as initially promised, but that volume production won’t begin at Tesla’s new Austin, Tex., factory until next year.

The Roadster was originally advertised with the ability to accelerate to 60 mph in 1.9 seconds, but with the latest, much larger Model S Plaid that uses the same tri-motor drivetrain allegedly able to do that in 1.99 seconds, that number may no longer be valid.

The Roadster is also listed with a top speed of 250 mph and a 620-mile range and will be available with a SpaceX package that Musk said would add a cold gas thruster system, which could help accelerate and turn the car as well as allow it to fly "a little" in "short hops."

Reservations for the $200,000 Roadster have been available since its debut with a $5,000 deposit, while 1,000 Founders Series examples are being offered at $250,000 with the full amount required upfront to secure one.

The Tesla website indicates that reservations for both are still available.