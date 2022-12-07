Ford F-150 Lightning joins the U.S. Forest Service fleet for first test

If a tree falls in the woods and you’re driving one of the U.S. Forest Service’s new vehicles, you should be able to hear it.

The agency has acquired three nearly silent Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickups for testing.

They are part of a 12-month program to evaluate their effectiveness compared to the Forest Service’s internal combustion engine vehicles and identify issues that need to be addressed before it begins transitioning to a zero emissions light duty fleet in 2027.

"It’s a quasi-experimental approach to systematically evaluate use (frequency, quality, safety, experience) of EVs relative to Internal combustion vehicle use over the study period," an agency spokesman told Fox News Digital.

The three test trucks are entry-level F-150 Lightning Pros with all-wheel-drive and 230 miles of range between charges. It is currently listed at a starting retail price of $53,769. Aside from the Forest Service logo painted on the doors, they have not been modified in any way.

The Fords will be deployed by the Forest Service’s Eastern Region at Allegheny National Forest in Pennsylvania, Huran-Manistee National Forests in Michigan and White Mountain National Forest in New Hampshire.

The Eastern Region operates 1,489 vehicles today. Thirteen of them are hybrid and seven run on compressed natural gas. The Forest Service’s nationwide fleet is 18,250 total vehicles with 24 hybrids.

"In a parallel effort, the Forest Service will also be focusing on data gathered through expanding use of fleet telematics," the spokesman said.

"This technology will provide fleet managers with the hard data needed for planning charging station deployment and for maximizing the use of battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles."

The move to a plug-in fleet is in response to President Biden’s executive order calling for the entire federal government fleet of over 600,000 vehicles to go zero emissions.

The Forest Service will follow its light duty vehicles with the transition of its heavier trucks to zero emissions models in 2035.