Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ford
Published

Ford F-150 Lightning joins the U.S. Forest Service fleet for first test

Electric pickup to be evaluated by the government agency

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Test drive: 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Video

Test drive: 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

Ford's first electric F-Series

If a tree falls in the woods and you’re driving one of the U.S. Forest Service’s new vehicles, you should be able to hear it.

The agency has acquired three nearly silent Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickups for testing.

They are part of a 12-month program to evaluate their effectiveness compared to the Forest Service’s internal combustion engine vehicles and identify issues that need to be addressed before it begins transitioning to a zero emissions light duty fleet in 2027.

"It’s a quasi-experimental approach to systematically evaluate use (frequency, quality, safety, experience) of EVs relative to Internal combustion vehicle use over the study period," an agency spokesman told Fox News Digital.

TEST DRIVE: THE 2022 FORD F-150 LIGHTNING IS A POWERHOUSE PICKUP THAT CAN POWER A HOUSE

The F-150 Lightning Pro has a range of 230 miles between charges.

The F-150 Lightning Pro has a range of 230 miles between charges. (U.S. Forest Service)

The three test trucks are entry-level F-150 Lightning Pros with all-wheel-drive and 230 miles of range between charges. It is currently listed at a starting retail price of $53,769. Aside from the Forest Service logo painted on the doors, they have not been modified in any way.

The Fords will be deployed by the Forest Service’s Eastern Region at Allegheny National Forest in Pennsylvania, Huran-Manistee National Forests in Michigan and White Mountain National Forest in New Hampshire.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER 

The Eastern Region operates 1,489 vehicles today. Thirteen of them are hybrid and seven run on compressed natural gas. The Forest Service’s nationwide fleet is 18,250 total vehicles with 24 hybrids.

The U.S. Forest Service currently has 32 charging ports nationwide for plug-in hybrids and electric utility task vehicles, including a solar-powered station in Oregon.

The U.S. Forest Service currently has 32 charging ports nationwide for plug-in hybrids and electric utility task vehicles, including a solar-powered station in Oregon. (U.S. Forest Service)

"In a parallel effort, the Forest Service will also be focusing on data gathered through expanding use of fleet telematics," the spokesman said.

"This technology will provide fleet managers with the hard data needed for planning charging station deployment and for maximizing the use of battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles."

The U.S. Forest Service motorized with Ford Model Ts in the early 20th century.

The U.S. Forest Service motorized with Ford Model Ts in the early 20th century. (U.S. Forest Service)

The move to a plug-in fleet is in response to President Biden’s executive order calling for the entire federal government fleet of over 600,000 vehicles to go zero emissions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Forest Service will follow its light duty vehicles with the transition of its heavier trucks to zero emissions models in 2035.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.